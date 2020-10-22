DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A local church is selling pumpkins in all sorts of shapes, contrasting sizes and various colors with a purpose.
"We're very visible here on 22nd Street and there are those people (who) are like hey, they're back again," Prairie Avenue Christian Church Pastor Jason Butterick said about the second annual "Pumpkins for a Purpose" fundraiser.
The church teamed up with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity to host a fundraiser with a big plan in mind.
"We certainly would like to reach out to the neighborhood youth and be more of a youth center," Butterick said.
The money raised at the event will go toward housing projects in the community and needs for the church.
"We have talked about re-developing in our neighborhood, being a good neighbor in our neighborhood and eventually, building a house," Butterick said.
The fundraiser is a win for everyonem as the community gets its pumpkins for holiday spirit and the money raised will be used to raise the spirits of others during the upcoming seasons.
"We believe in reaching out to our neighbors, reaching out to our community and our neighbors, and we fee like this is a good way to share in community re-development and youth growth," Butterick said.
The fundraiser is located at Prairie Avenue Christian Church in Decatur and goes until Oct. 31. People can buy a pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
