SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than a week after George Floyd's death, people are searching for ways to express their emotions and some people, are turning to God.
During this time, the Minister of Lakeside Christian Church, John Morrissette, says it's important to come together and pray.
"There's a lot of anxiety. A lot of people are unsettled right now," Morrissette says. "We have white families. We have black families. We have a lot of officers in blue."
One of those officers in blue is Springfield Patrolman, Chris Jones.
"It's been a a little tense," Jones says. "Believe me, we're angry. What that officer did in Minnesota; we don't agree with and there should be justice."
At 2:17, Lakeside's Worship Minister, Eric Radecki, says the church wanted to invite people to come and pray for the 217 community.
"Our people are wondering what do. There's a lot of unrest," Radecki says. "I don't think it matters what color your skin is. I think every one is feeling the angst."
The church not only prayed for their own community, but for the entire world.
"We don't look at this as just a Springfield problem or just an Illinois problem," Morrissette says. "It's a world-wide problem and we believe, God's spirit is powerful to give us a new heart and a new mind and bring about the change within."
Church-goer, Kemi Osibamowo, says she has been struggling to process the unrest that's unfolding across the world.
"The first few days this week, the emotions that were running through me mostly was anger," Osibamowo says.
According to Osibamowo, this experienced allowed her not only to have a conversation with God, but with other people.
"The more people get the struggle, the more people understand what it is the protests are about and what it is people are trying to communicate," Osibamowo says.
