DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) -- New Vision Urban Ministries Church is ensuring their neighbors have a special holiday.
"Our hope is when they leave, they'll have wrapped presents for the kids that will be wrapped by mom and dad to the kids -- they'll never even know that we're involved and that we will be able to spread some holiday during this time when they might not have some," Urban Ministries volunteer Dale McKinney said.
New Vision Urban Ministries Church understands that their neighboring communities may struggle to afford Christmas gifts this year, so the event was their way of lifting up the holiday spirit.
"But if you can come here and you can get that gift to give to them -- that's my most favorite part -- I can see them giving them that gift to the child and that child saying "thank you mom, thank you dad, I love you!" Urban Ministries Pastor Richard Cuddle said.
Events like the Christmas giveaway give the church a chance to meet some new faces.
"This community really loves it's neighbors -- we just need people to be the condo between the community and the neighbors and this has been fantastic, this has been good," McKinney said.
But the church is after something much bigger than gift giving -- they hope the event will not be the last time they see their neighbors.
"We love This is our opportunity to build those relationships to break down those walls and speak into the lives of others and ultimately share christ with them -- that is our goal," McKinney said.
You can find New Vision Urban Ministries on their Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events with the church.
