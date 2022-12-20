URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The cities of Champaign and Urbana are making room in their budgets to accommodate the higher cost of road salt this season.
Champaign planned to purchase road salt for $66.49 per ton but now they will have to pay $104.51 per ton.
“Once we sign that contract with the state of Illinois, we’re locked into that amount we said we would purchase. So, we also look at the average of what we used when we make our requisition, and we have to purchase at least 80% of what we contracted for,” said Kris Koester, the Public Information Officer for the Champaign Public Works Department.
The City of Urbana is also experiencing the increase. Urbana Public Works will purchase road salt for $109.52 this season.
“This year the price for the City of Urbana came back for $109.52 per ton which is the highest that I’ve seen in history so obviously that means we have to go back and examine our budget. This year we had to transfer from some of our other commodity lines to cover that cost this year,” said Vince Gustafson, Deputy Director for Operations for Urbana Public Works.
With snow and heavy winds arriving this week, both cities want to remind everyone to stay safe while out.
“When the temperatures drop, and the roads become treacherous, please avoid any unnecessary travel if possible,” said Gustafson.
Champaign and Urbana will both request extra funding from their city councils.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.