DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The push for eco-friendly products is spreading across several industries and coffee shops are moving away from plastic straws.
Coffee giants, like Starbucks have switched to “sip” cup lids and now local shops are following suit. The lids are like a child’s sippy cup, featuring a raised lip and fully recyclable.
Recyclable lids are the alternate to tons of straws ending up in landfills.
Local coffee shop, Black Iron Coffee Company, just recently made the switch and the decision goes beyond just getting rid of straws.
"Cutting down the quantity of product you order will cut your carbon footprint by eliminating the shipping, the production and the factory carbon that you use," said Lindsey Kirk with Black Iron Coffee.
Kirk says the company is looking into more eco-friendly alternatives as well. Other companies have also switched to papers straws.