PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A local coffee roaster has announced he is taking his business on the road.
217 Coffee Roasters emerged at the beginning of 2022. The business started at owner Shae Cohan's Pana home. He started roasting coffee for family and friends.
"I started this business because I love coffee. I have been wanting to do a coffee business for a while."
Cohan recently purchased a trailer to take his coffee business on the road. He hopes to have the trailer up and ready to go by April.
"I'm hoping it can bring people together."
Cohan shared he's been wanting to do something like this for years and now he is finally reaching his goal. He said he plans to take the trailer around the community and to farmers' markets.
To follow along, click here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.