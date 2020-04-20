(WAND) - Federal Funding is coming to 13th District universities and colleges, providing direct emergency cash grants to college students for education-related expenses lost due to COVID-19.
The State of Illinois will also receive about $108.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education's Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund. This will provide flexible funding for the state's specific educational needs.
Universities getting funds to help students include:
- Blackburn College: $913,000/$456,000
- Heartland Community College: $2.092 million/$1.046 million
- Illinois State University: $16.1 million/$8.06 million
- Illinois Wesleyan University: $1.341 million/$670,000
- Lewis and Clark Community College: $2.062 million/$1.03 million
- Lincoln Land Community College: $2.7 million/$1.35 million
- Millikin University: $2.29 million/$1.149 million
- Parkland Community College: $3.275 million/$1.637 million
- Richland Community College: $1.365 million – $682,000
- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: $9.67 million/$4.83 million
- University of Illinois Springfield: $1.73 million/$856,000
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: $31.4 million/$15.7 million
The CARES Act provided nearly $14 billion to support postsecondary education students and institutions.
Colleges and universities must these funds to provide cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This includes things like course materials and technology, food, housing, health care, and childcare.
The college or university determines which students will receive the cash grants.
CLICK HERE for more information from the Department of Education.