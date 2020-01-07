(WAND) - Local communities were named two of the Top 3 Small Cities for police officers in a new study.
AdvisorSmith looked at 374 small cities to do the ranking.
Number 1 was Danville. Decatur took the Number 3 spot.
When compared to larger cities as well, Decatur ranked 11th overall out of 374. Springfield was ranked number 28. Bloomington was number 36, and Carbondale was number 62.
The rankings were made based of factors include average salary, cost of living, and density of police officer jobs available.
Decatur has 2% more jobs for police officers on a per-capita basis compared with the U.S. average.
The average annual salary for police officers in Decatur is $65,910. That is on par with the national average.
Here is a breakdown of the best small cities for police officers:
1. Danville, IL
2. Kankakee, IL
3. Decatur, IL
4. Gettysburg, PA
5. San Angelo, TX
6. Watertown, NY
7. The Villages, FL
8. Sierra Vista, AZ
9. Battle Creek, MI
10. Hammond, LA
To read more about the study and rankings, click HERE.