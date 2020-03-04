DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur mother and her daughter got a surprise, heartwarming moment Wednesday afternoon, days after a hit-and-run driver nearly left her and her special needs daughter stranded in their home.
"Beyond grateful,” Mary Jo Fromm said. “There are not enough words to express the gratitude. You didn't have to go to the extreme that you guys did."
After seeing a story on WAND-TV Monday, employees at TCR Systems, LLC. In Decatur decided to act.
"We saw your story on the news the other night and we want to come and rebuild your ramp for you," Nick Mitchell with the company said.
It was around 1 a.m. Saturday when a hit-and-run driver drove into Fromm’s front yard on East Decatur Street, hitting her daughter’s wheelchair ramp and took off.
The young girl lives with scoliosis, precocious puberty, epilepsy, chronic lung disease, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, fluid on the brain and has developmental delays. She is dependent on a trach, g-tube and wheelchair. The ramp hit by the driver is the only way for Fromm to get Heaven in and out of their house.
“We’re here to help you,” Mitchell said.
TCR Systems will fix or replace the ramp at no cost. Mitchell and his coworker Barry Deardoroff will do the work.
"People need help sometimes, reach out and help your neighbors,” Mitchell said. “We're a community for a reason, right?”
The work will begin once permits are issued and after TCR has contacted the ramp’s installer.
"They're some of God's angles,” Fromm said. “Some of Heaven's angels as my friend would call them. Just a couple of them."
Heaven will undergo surgery in May to help with scoliosis. The family needs help paying for transportation and housing. They have setup a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate.