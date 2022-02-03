ILLINOIS (WAND) - Several counties are declaring level 2 snow emergencies, urging people to get off the road.
"We're spending a lot of time rescuing people right now," said Jeff Blue, Champaign County engineer.
State and city agencies are doing what they can to clear up the snow as it continues to pound down. Drivers are still out on the road, making it harder.
"It seems like people are out there trying to drive around when they shouldn't be. And they get stuck in the middle of the road. And then we can't get around them with plows," Blue said.
The mix of wind, freezing temps and heavy amounts of snow make it difficult for those plowing to keep roads cleared.
"We've got some of those situations going on. We got some roads that are open and clear, and we got some roads where we've had obstructions in the way and it's causing us a lot of distress," Blue said.
Christian County and others issued a level 2 snow emergency.
Level two is where drivers should only be on the road if absolutely necessary. Sangamon County issued the same type of road condition warning Thursday. Theirs is only for county highways.
