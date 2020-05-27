SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) The governor announced day cares will soon be able to open their doors but with some new rules in place.
WAND spoke to Building Blocks Preschool Inc. The owner, Devi Harper, says they have been dealing with a lot of new changes.
"Circle time for the children has become about talking about social distancing and explaining about masks and expanded hand washing," Harper says. "It's a circle time you'd never thought you'd have to talk to the children about."
Back in March, Harper says she applied for an emergency license to stay open during the pandemic. Since then, the preschool has been serving essential workers.
"It's all around a great feeling to be able to accommodate the essential workers that were needed at that time," Harper says.
Come Monday, Harper says any daycare can open as an emergency center for children whose parents are required to go back to work.
"The daycare's that weren't open as emergency centers; they can only open as emergency centers now, as of June 1," Harper says. "They will have to, for the first four weeks, abide by the same polices and rules as we did since March 23."
For preschools like Building Blocks that have remained open, Harper says they are now transitioning from Phase 1 to Phase 3.
"We established temperature checks for employees, and we did symptom checks and asked about their travel habits. We only allowed one parent to drop off and pick up," Harper says. "Now, we have to implement some reporting procedures to public health and DCFS. We need to expand temperature checks to children, families or any visitors that come. Masks need to be worn by children over the age of two in the rooms."
Some other new changes include the number of children that can be in a room together and changing shoes.
"In a room now, they can have eight infants, 12 toddlers, 12 two-year-olds and threes, fours and fives can have 15 each," Harper says. "Now, children and staff will have to have both inside and outside shoes.
Harper says it is important to do everything they can to create a safe environment for children who can't stay at home.
"There's a comfort in being at home. That's what everyone has felt," Harper says. "We feel very comfortable here as well. "We're going to do everything we can to make them feel good when they come in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.