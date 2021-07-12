DECATUR, Ill (WAND) The Lujan family went on vacation in June and then got a call from family that one of their Chihuahuas went missing, Daisy. Thankfully, they are now reunited thanks to help from the Central Illinois community. Jeff and Candy explain their story.
"It wasn't like I could just fly home. And my daughter kept calling me every, I don't know, four hours...I was just trying to enjoy myself because we just started our vacation [especially] with the year that we had before because the COVID... it was just like, you felt helpless," Candy said.
Anxious, they started asking around, calling and posting to get the attention of the Decatur community.
"We made a post on Facebook even too," Candy said. Days went by and no Daisy was to be seen, so the family started getting really worried.
They spent hours searching on their own, and they also posted on lost dog FB groups for the central Illinois area and put up hundreds of fliers.
"I mean, we were knocking on doors, asking neighbors, we got several different calls, like, oh, 'your dog is over here on Martin Luther King...your dogs over on Fairview," Candy said. She says it did not matter what time of night she got a call, they checked if it was Daisy immediately.
"So this went on for about a week, two weeks. And then we're on the third week, you know, I told my husband, we need to come up with some ideass, so we decided to hit businesses, put the flyers up. We just want to thank all the businesses because anybody we asked, they were willing to put them up," Candy said.
Then something finally shifted.
"My husband and my daughter put a flyer up at the north gate, veterinarian place, and that's one lady named Haley. She's seen the poster, and she happened to be at PetSmart. And she recognized our dog," Candy said. And just like that, Daisy was found! They were beyond thankful that someone so kind had found their dog and they were reunited once again.
