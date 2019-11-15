SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Dental Care thanked veterans for their sacrifices by giving them free dental services.
Dentist Rachel Reeves said the appointments ranged from a normal cleaning to an extraction.
"We see a lot of people who didn't realize they had so many cavities, so many painful areas of infection," Reeves said. "They'll come in and be so grateful and even start crying, because they truly didn't know what their needs were."
Veterans like William Shures hadn't been to the dentist in years.
"I's probably been five years," Shures said. "I probably wouldn't of went to the dentist if they didn't have it free."
Dentist Jeff Whiteside said the years of neglected check-ups can take a toll on people's teeth.
"We're seeing a lot of neglect. A lot of broken down teeth. A lot of teeth that are hopeless, and we have to take out," Whiteside said. "It's a sad thing to see, but it's good today we got it taken care of."
Veteran Bernard Schuerman said people don't go to the dentist because of the cost.
"Today, it's wonderful because most people can't afford it to have a lot done," Schuerman said.
According to Reeves, an average dentist appointment costs $175. She said fewer and fewer people have insurance covering dental costs.
"We feel we owe it to them," Reeves said. "It's us serving those who have served our country."