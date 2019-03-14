WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday, thousands traveled to Woodstock to pay their respects to a fallen McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy.
Deputy Jacob Keltner was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, March 7th. On Wednesday, law enforcement agencies from across the state of Illinois and country said good-bye to their brother in blue.
The parking lots at Woodstock North High School were packed with cars as thousands made their way into the gymnasium. Police officer after police officer filled the bleachers. Officers from Boston, New York and Texas were in attendance to say good-bye to Deputy Keltner.
The service opened with Amazing Grace, as Keltner's family and law enforcement family made their way into the gym. McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim spoke about Deputy Keltner and his impact he made on the McHenry County Sheriff's Department. Members with the U.S. Marshal's Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force also spoke about Deputy Keltner and the joy it was having him on as a U.S. Marshal.
After the service everyone gathered outside to hear Deputy Keltner's final radio call.
"Deputy Jacob Keltner, thank you for your service and making the ultimate sacrifice. Rest in peace brother, we will take it from here."
Over one-thousands law enforcement officers were in attendance. They all helped escort Deputy Keltner to his final resting place.
The Williamsville Police Department was just one of many agencies from central Illinois to make the trip to Woodstock. Chief Richard Shawn Edwards say there was no hesitation, he was going to pay his respects to a brother.
"He was a brother, whether he was someone I knew in life or not. He wore the badge," explains Chief Edwards.
Chief Edwards says the brotherhood within law enforcement is strong. He pointed out that the majority of the officers in attendance probably didn't know Deputy Keltner, but they were there so show the love and support to Keltner's family and Keltner's blue family.
"(Police Brotherhood) It's just something you know... if if needed help or if I was in a bad situation... all I would have to say is hey can you give me a hand and he would jump in and help," explains Chief Edwards.
A brotherhood that cannot be broken. Over one-thousands officers helped escort Deputy Keltner's body to his final resting place.
"You know they are there if you need them. No questions asked, they would do what they can to be there to help," explains Chief Edwards.
Deputy Jacob Keltner leaves behind a wife and two children.