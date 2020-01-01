CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The start of the new year is already busy for many dispensaries all across Illinois following the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Two locations that were busy as early as 6 a.m. were NuMed and SunnySide in both Champaign and Urbana.
Both managers told WAND TV they had between 200 and 500 people coming and going all throughout the day.
"We're looking at an end of an era for prohibition for marijuana
for the past 80 years or so," said Sunnyside manager Nicholas Lemoine
Lemoine said he has seen people waiting in line since Tuesday.
"The first person got in line around 10 p.m. last night," he said.
As for NuMed, workers started arriving as early as 4 a.m., and they already started seeing a crowd.
"There's about 10 cars out there, and as soon as I put up my stands outside people jumped out and started lining up at 4," said the manager at NuMed, Sean Johnson.
"Right now, aside from medical patients, we are pushing to about 100 to 200 patients," Johnson added.
He said he gave out 300 tickets for people, and some might be disappointed.
"I don't think we'll be out of stock, but I do think we'll run out of some options. But we will have some options tomorrow as well."
As for Sunnyside, they said they are in pretty good shape when it comes to inventory.