SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The state's 55 medical dispensaries will be the first to apply to sell recreational marijuana.
Those dispensaries can also apply to open a second location, but only in the towns they are already located in.
In central Illinois, there are dispensaries in Springfield, Champaign, Bloomington and Effingham.
Chris McCloud, spokesman for HCI Alternatives in Springfield, says the company plans to open more stores in the future.
"The facilities we have in Springfield and Collinsville will serve both medical and recreational use," McClould said. "Our plan is to open a separate facility, one in central Illinois and one in the Metro East, that will be adult-use only."
With 55 medical dispensaries already opened, this means more than 100 shops could be selling marijuana by the start of 2020.
"Medical facilities will need to change a little bit," McCloud said. "We may expand in some areas to accommodate more customers."
While business is expected to increase, it will also become more competitive. According to McCloud the dispensary is planning on hiring more staff and expanding products.
"We anticipate hiring 20 new staff members over the course of time," McCloud said.
The new law ensures a dispensary that sells medically must keep a month's supply of cannabis on hand for medical patients.
"It is important that the medical program is protected," McCloud said. "We want to make sure we have enough product for everyone."