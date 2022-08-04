DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The start of the school year is just around the corner for many local districts. But some are still struggling to fill dozens of open teaching positions before students return.
Benjamin Kuxmann is one of the 70 new teachers getting ready to start their first year at Decatur Public Schools.
"I really want to give back to the community and really have a positive impact on generations that are coming up through. And I kind of think the most profound way to do that is with young people," Kuxmann explained.
Those 70 new teachers for the Decatur Public School District will be starting next week, getting ready to welcome students later this month.
"We are so fortunate to have that many new teachers starting. We've had great success getting a lot of new wonderful teachers in classrooms, which is really greatly needed for our students," Christelle Harding, the Teaching and Learning Coordinator for DPS61, told WAND News.
Decatur started the spring semester with 71 teacher openings, and despite the new hires- there are 47 teaching positions still vacant.
"I feel maybe teaching isn't always an appealing job to people. People may tend to look down on teaching and I just think the profession and the severity of how big of job this really is just needs to be respected more," Kuxmann added.
But Decatur is actively recruiting and now has the fewest opening of the large districts in our area.
"We have a recruitment and retention specialist who goes out to different universities and tries to recruit new teachers from there. So we're trying to be creative," Harding explained.
Unit 4 in Champaign now has 61 teacher openings and District 186 in Springfield has 50.
While there's more hiring work to be done, teachers said they can't wait to start the new year.
"Definitely most looking forward to meeting all the kids, all my students, and kind of getting to know each and every one of them," Kuxmann added.
There are also dozens of teaching assistant positions open in all three districts.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.