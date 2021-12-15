DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local health officials is stressing for people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise this holiday season and variants spread.
Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, said there is a risk for contracting COVID-19 as people get together for Christmas and other December holidays.
"We can definitely see that again at Christmas and certainly as we're coming to the holiday. Please be careful," Jennings said. "Minimize exposure, but most importantly, get vaccinated."
Vaccinations are important, as Jennings noted 80 percent of people in hospital beds with COVID-19 at St. Mary's as of mid-December are unvaccinated.
"If they're in the ICU, about 85 percent are unvaccinated, and if they're sick enough to be on a ventilator, about 95 percent are unvaccinated," he added.
Delta remains the major variant spreading locally, and as of Wednesday, the omicron variant has not been seen in the area, Jennings said. He believes delta will stick around as the major variant through the holiday.
If you have been vaccinated, Jennings recommends getting a booster shot.
In the United States, 821,000 people have died since the pandemic began. As of Monday, nearly 30,000 deaths had been reported in Illinois from the virus.
