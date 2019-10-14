SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Doctors at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital are encouraging people to get their flu shots.
The flu season officially starts in October and Dr. Suzanne Clarke, said it's important to get your shot now, because it takes two week to take full effect.
"As the weather changes we look forward to certain things like candy corn, popcorn, yuletide and wishes, turkey and gravy, as well as hot cocoa and cider," said Dr. Clarke. "But, the one thing I warn my patients about is this time of the year is flu season."
Dr. Clarke explains it's important to take the flu season serious because people can get extremely sick. In previous years the flu has caused a number of deaths, and that's why local doctors are encouraging people six months and older to get vaccinated.
"The problem is the flu virus can not only be deadly, but cause a serious illness," she said.
The flu can be dangerous, Dr. Clarke said people take living in a modern era for granted, especially when it comes to health care. People who have HIV, cancer or the elderly should get vaccinated.
"The flu mutates and so that's why it's important to get your shot every year."
Dr. Clarke emphasized the flu vaccine doesn't cause the flu. She said most people who get sick after getting the shot are people who already had sickness in their systems.
"Each year as a clinician brings along the flu, and along with the flu comes someone who could die from the flu. So it's not necessary that the flu is worse than the last, it's just that someone could die."
Other ways to prevent the flu and the spread of germs are washing your hands and covering your mouth with the elbow when you cough. The flu virus can spread when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk.
People who have the flu have symptoms of fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.