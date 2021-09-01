DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are waring of major side effects linked to unauthorized use of ivermectin.
The FDA previously warned people to stop taking the drug to treat or prevent coronavirus infections last week. Some patients ended up in the hospital due to the side effects.
"It is anti-parasitic medicine," said Dr. Worlali Nutakor of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. "It is not anti-viral and it should not be used to treat COVID-19."
Ivermectin is primarily used to fight parasites in livestock, but it also has uses in humans to fight worms or lice. However, when taken in large quantities — such as those present in a livestock dose — it can cause major side effects.
"Taking ivermectin can cause side effects: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea — and too much of it can lead to seizures, hypotension, low blood pressure and can eventually result in coma," Dr. Nutakor said.
The FDA continues to stress taking any drug or any substance for unapproved use is dangerous.
