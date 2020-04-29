MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois forced a number of non-essential businesses to shut their doors, however starting May 1 businesses like dog grooming will open back up.
Under the new guidelines, Governor JB Pritzker is opening dog salons. Claudia's Dog Gone Beautiful Dog Grooming in Mt. Zion is one that is opening locally. Owner Claudia Naylor said she was devastated when she found out they had to close, but understood the reasoning behind it.
"We had mixed emotions, of course we were going to miss our dogs and the clients."
Claudia's Dog Gone Beautiful Dog Grooming will operate as usual, but with new restrictions in place. Naylor said they've moved tables around to ensure groomers will be at a safe distance. In addition, they've starting picking dogs up from the parking lot and asking clients to wear masks when they are dropping their four-legged from off.
"We used to be extremely close together so we've reconfigured the tables so we are all keeping our distance and we will all be wearing masks."
Naylor said she's made over 350 appointments in the past 5 days. She said her and the staff are excited to get back to work.
"We have had people that have helped us out financially these past couple of months and we've had clients off to make us masks."
To schedule an appointment with Claudia's call 217-864-0800. They are located at 430 Sunset Ct. in Mt. Zion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.