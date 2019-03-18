DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Monday kicked off the 5th annual Chamber Restaurant Week in Decatur.
To join in, all you need to do is pick up a passport from any of the participating restaurants and get it stamped three times to win a $300, $100 or $50 gift card.
The person who completes the most passports during this week will win a $500 dining experience and be named the next Food Fanatic.
Participating restaurants for this year include - Blue Brew, Carrol Lou's Smokehouse, Coffee Connection, Del Carmen's Pizza, Doherty's Pub & Pins, El Corral Mexican Restaurant, Fuji Japanese Steakhouse, Hickory River Smokehouse, Lincoln Lounge, Lock Stock & Barrel, New Moon Café, Red Barn Kitchen, Solsa American Burrito Co. (both locations), The Gin Mill, The Wagon, Tuscany's Steak & Pasta House and University Dogs.
