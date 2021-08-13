SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With mask mandates in place for the buildings at the state fair, some people have decided to not attend in 2021.
However, local food vendors are saying this mindset will hurt their businesses.
"The restrictions are in the buildings and stuff like that, and I understand why they're doing that, they have to do that, but people should still come and support the fair," said owner and operator of Culler's French Fries, Jim Culler.
Culler has been selling his fries for 40 years at the Illinois State Fair. He said people choosing not to come affects his business.
"This is what I do for a living, so you know it affects my livelihood," Culler said. "I think it would affect some other people more than me, per say, because you know a lot of people that are local only do this one event."
Other local vendors like Vose Corn Dogs hope people will still come and follow precautions.
"Saying that you're not coming for the sake of the masks, I mean, that's not hurting anybody, but the vendors and that's what the fair is made up of along with agriculture," said manager Kelsie Vose.
After the 2020 Illinois State Fair was canceled due to COVID, vendors want to see a bounce back in sales. Especially those vendors who come from all over the country.
"If people don't come here then they may not come back either. It's simple if business isn't here they're not going to return. It is their livelihood all of these vendors it's what they do year-round," said Vose.
You can purchase fair food at the Illinois State Fair through Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.