CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Thanksgiving is a time for people to gather with family and count their blessings. After facing several trials, one local family has a renewed outlook on being grateful.
That's the Grubbs family of Charleston.
“There’s not even the amount of thanks that we can give," shared father Jayme Grubbs. "It’s just totally different this year than what it was last year.”
The family gathered this Thanksgiving to celebrate a year of miracles, starting with their kindergartner, Lyndsey.
“We continued to have problems of does she have asthma, is she just getting consistently sick? It was every time we would take her in, they would say, well we hear something but, she’s sick, so it could just be she’s sick,” he explained.
Doctors decided after Lyndsey’s five-year checkup, it was time to take more action.
“At that time she said we’ve heard it long enough. We need to go and actually seek out what’s wrong," Grubbs revealed. "A week later we went for the EKG and found out she had an ASD.”
Little Lyndsey had a hole in her heart. After battling another illness, she finally got open heart surgery this past July. That’s when the Grubbs family said they started seeing God work through Lyndsey.
“Even her open-heart doctor said, ‘I’d never sent a kid home in two days'. There’s no medical reason why she would go home in two days, just none at all, so even doctors were amazed by her,” he recalled.
But Lyndsey’s miraculous healing isn’t all the Grubbs are thankful for this year.
“We did have a miscarriage in 2011," shared Lyndsey's mother, Bri. "In 2012 I went to the hospital and they told both me and Jayme that I had a one in a million chance to have kids.”
Not only did Bri and Jayme defy the odds with Lyndsey, but this year, they welcomed another addition to the family, baby Kaden.
“It’s been amazing, especially since the one in a million chance, and here are these two healthy kids, it’s been a blessing to me,” Bri said.
After this year’s trials and triumphs, the Grubbs said this Thanksgiving holds a special place in their hearts.
“Walking through something so difficult and seeing God right there by your side, it brings a whole new perspective into your faith," Jayme explained.
The family took Lyndsey to a follow-up appointment on Tuesday this week. Lyndsey's cardiologist said everything looks good!
The Grubbs credit God, their church family, and their biological family with the strength to get through everything they've faced in 2019.