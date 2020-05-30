GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - For many in their 20's, getting out of their parents' home and getting their independence is a goal. For one 23-year-old having this independence would be considered a blessing in his life.
Bryce Minion was born with Cerebral Palsy. It's a group of permanent movement disorders that appear in early childhood. For Bryce being able to walk has been one of his biggest challenges.
"He does have Cerebral Palsy and low vision," says his mother, Tara Minion.
She says when Bryce turned 23-years-old, he wanted to live on his own in an assisted living facility For a couple of months, he did. However, life had other plans for him.
"Bryce had a VP shunt. Which is a shunt that drains fluid from his brain. The excess fluid goes down to the abdomen area where it's reabsorbed by the body. They were not able to place the tub back in the abdomen like they had hoped," says Tara.
She says she was hopeful the shunt would be like the first, but his body rejected this new shunt.
"So now he no longer has a VP shunt he has a VA shunt. Which means the shunt still does what it needs to," she says.
For Bryce, walking on his own, showering, going up the stairs, and doing other things are challenging for him. Tara says Bryce will no longer be able to live on his own, but she will try to help him gain as much independence as possible.
The family has just moved into a new home (this was before his trip to the hospital), however, it is not wheelchair accessible. They created a go fund me to help with renovating the basement for Bryce to have.
There is much work to be done on the new home and they would like to thank those who have helped thus far.
They hope Bryce can have his independence before the end of the year.
To help the family you can contact Tara Taraminion@yahoo.com
