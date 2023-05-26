GEORGETOWN, ILL. (WAND) - May is motorcycle awareness month in the state of Illinois. Trooper Josh Robinson says around this time of year, we begin to see more drivers on the roads. Including motorcycles, Robinson says this time of year drivers need to be aware and alert.
"We always encourage everyone to look twice. That's kind of a minimum. Look twice before you pull out because it's just really hard to see motorcycles," said Robinson.
According to Illinois Department of Transportation, There were 1,270 traffic fatalities in Illinois in 2022 – 146 were motorcyclists. Data shows in 2023, there have been 36 fatalities so far. Robinson says that number is expected to grow with warmer weather ahead.
Georgetown resident, Kyra Digby, says her family had a close call.
"I wasn't sure if he was going to make it at first," said Digby.
Her husband, Dustin, was riding his motorcycle home from work. She says a car pulled out in front of him. Dustin smacked the back of the car, due ot being unable to stop in time.
"He broke his jaw in three places. They had to wire his jaw shut. He has a broken rib, lung fracture. I mean a lung puncture," said Digby.
She says due to wearing a helmet, there were no injuries to his head. After being in the ICU for nearly a week, now he's home, but Digby says it's a challenge.
"He has to be on a straight liquid diet. He has to be fed with a syringe. He can't use the bathroom by himself or do really anything," said Digby.
They're sending out a message to always look twice. .
"Going on vacations, going to water parks, riding four-wheelers. It's going to be really hard on the kids to not be able to have him there to do that," said Digby.
You can find their GoFundMe here.
