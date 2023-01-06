OREANA, Ill. (WAND) - Donating blood is important to the Swafford family.
Jasper Swafford was diagnosed with leukemia at 5 months old and received many blood transfusions while undergoing treatment.
"It was every day, multiple times a day," said Tricia Swafford, Jasper's mother. "He received well over 300 blood products in the 60 months he fought for his life."
Jasper lost his battle with the disease in March 2021. But, after his death, his family hosted a blood drive in Jasper's memory to encourage others to roll up their sleeves.
"Just think, one bag of blood that you are donating has the potential to save three lives. It's a blessing that multiplies," said Tommy Swafford, Jasper's father.
The American Red Cross said every 2 seconds someone needs blood. This could be someone battling cancer, someone involved in a car accident, or a woman going through a tough pregnancy.
"The need for blood is constant," said Brian Williamsen, Red Cross.
To kick off the new year, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning are teaming up in January during National Blood Donor Month to rally people to donate. Those who donate blood, platelets, or plasma from Jan. 1-31 2023, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
