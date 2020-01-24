BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - If there was ever a story to make you smile, this is it. A 6-year-old little girl who recently moved with her family from Ukraine to Bloomington and who loves firefighters got to meet her heroes.
Anastasiia, 6 years old, moved from Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine to Bloomington in November.
She loves fire trucks, and after pretending a Hot Wheel impala car was a fire truck, her family decided it was time to get her a real toy fire truck and surprise her by bringing her to a Bloomington Fire Station to see the real thing.
When the family came by to visit, firefighters were met with a unique challenge. They spoke mostly Russian.
That did not get in the way for too long though.
Firefighters used the Google Translate app to talk back and forth with little Anastasiia and her parents.
The fire department shared the sweet encounter and photos on its Facebook page along with a greeting, both in English and Russian. "Welcome to Bloomington! Добро пожаловать в Блумингтон."