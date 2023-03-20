DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Monday is the first day of spring and local farmers are preparing for planting season.
Lifelong farmer David Brown says this is the time of year where he gets his equipment and fields ready. This can mean getting oil changes in his tractors and getting grain processed to clear up space.
"Usually the wintertime is when we do a lot of grain hauling and doing maintenance on our equipment," said Brown. "We start doing a lot of preparation and planning... it's really been a good winter for all of this, we are ready for spring."
Brown said farm production in Central Illinois has nearly broken records the last two years. While he is optimistic there is a good season ahead weather-wise, he does have concerns for the economic aspect of agriculture.
As inflation has driven prices up for everything from food to furniture, farming has not gone unaffected.
"A lot of our equipment pieces have gone up 25 to 30% so you have to take that into consideration," said Brown. "Maybe this isn't the year that you want to buy that new piece of equipment and maybe there's something else that's more pressing."
Brown says he is still optimistic for harvests this season because of promising weather patterns and soil quality. He says because of the Midwest's unique soil and climate, it will be more resistant to any unknown weather, like a potential drought.
Farmers in Central Illinois are projected to plan 1.25 million bags of seed corn this season. Brown said he expects most farmers will plant their soybeans by mid-April.
