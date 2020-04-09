(WAND) - The Central District of Illinois is donating nearly 500 masks previously stored at its courthouses to area medical centers to help with the fight against COVID-19.
The donation includes 175 N95 respirator masks.
Donations of personal protective equipment were donated to:
- Peoria: Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois
- Rock Island: UnityPoint critical care and Pediatric Group Associates critical care
- Springfield: Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach for distribution to Memorial Health Systems, SIU Medicine, Springfield Clinic, and HSHS Illinois
- Urbana: Champaign Public Health, collectors for the Carle Foundation Hospital