N95 Mask 

(WAND) - The Central District of Illinois is donating nearly 500 masks previously stored at its courthouses to area medical centers to help with the fight against COVID-19.

The donation includes 175 N95 respirator masks.

Donations of personal protective equipment were donated to:

  • Peoria: Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois
  • Rock Island: UnityPoint critical care and Pediatric Group Associates critical care
  • Springfield: Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach for distribution to Memorial Health Systems, SIU Medicine, Springfield Clinic, and HSHS Illinois 
  • Urbana: Champaign Public Health, collectors for the Carle Foundation Hospital