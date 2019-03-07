SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were climbing the tallest building in central Illinois for a cause.
For the past 10 years, Springfield has hosted the "Fight for Air Climb." It's an event where participants race up the stairs of Wyndham Springfield City Centre to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease.
Some people climb for fitness, while others do it as a way to honor loved ones.
Springfield Fire Department Captain Carl Hinman does the climb to honor his father.
"I was just getting to that point in life where mom and dad really knew what they were talking about, and they had some words of wisdom, but I didn't get that any more," Hinman said.
Nineteen years ago, Hinman lost his father to lung cancer.
"I watched the strongest man in my life become the weakest and frailest man I've ever seen," he said.
So for the past five years, Hinman has suited up, wearing over 60 pounds of equipment, and climbed 32 floors.
"We wear everything we would if we went into a burning structure," Hinman said.
According to Hinman, the climb isn't easy, but it's all to raise awareness and honor his father's memory.
"Some of the happiest days of my life have had a bitter tone to them, all because my father wasn't there," he said.