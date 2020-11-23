DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Firefighters Local 505 donated new coats for WAND's Coats for Kids Drive.
Union members dropped the coats off at WAND on Monday morning.
Local 505 President Todd Cox said firefighters see a need in the community, and when the time comes, they are always willing to step up and help.
Cox added because of the pandemic, many families may be falling on hard times, so now is a chance for people to step up and help those who need it the most.
"Any help that can be given by anyone that's able to give is a necessity right now," Cox said. "It's a wonderful thing to be able to see how much of a difference it can make in someone's life."
WAND is collecting coats until Nov. 30. To learn more, click here.
