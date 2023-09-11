URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - After 22 years, the scars remain from the tragic incident in New York on September 11, 2001.
On Monday, first responders shared their feelings regarding the tragic losses of September 11
“The fact that what happened in 9/11 and the 343 [firefighters] that we lost in the twin towers, not to mention police officers, EMS, port authority and everything else. That was one heck of a tragic event that will never be forgotten,” said volunteer, Bill Moore.
Moore said that people should understand all that it takes to be in those positions every day.
“People need to recognize our first responders are first. They’re the first ones there, they’re the first ones trying to render aid, and do what they can to help you,” said Moore.
The Urbana Fire Department also held a flag lowering Monday morning in honor of the first responders who lost their lives in 2001.
“UPD came out and showed their support", said Firefighter Corey Maddox. "It was just nice to have that moment of silence to see that everybody is still standing strong together after something like that happens, so I think it was beautiful.”
