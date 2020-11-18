DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local florist altered their business plan to allow customers inside safely.
The Secret Garden in Decatur announced customers could come inside and shop by appointment. Co-owner Lori Barrett said for the safety of employees and customers, she decided to give shoppers the option to reserve a time to shop inside for 30 minutes to an hour.
"We are trying to take the most precautions that we can, even if it's on a reduced sales - at least we can stay open," Barrett said.
The Secret Garden is one of many businesses that had to shut down in the spring because of COVID-19. Barrett said they were able to run curbside and delivery, then open completely; however, with cases rising, she felt it was best to close the inside temporarily.
"It's all about the safety of our staff and the customers who are shopping," Barrett said.
With the new way to operating, customers can call The Secret Garden to set up a time to shop inside. With masks on shoppers can look around, ask questions and shop safely. Once they are checked out, Barrett said leaders will wipe everything down and get set up for the next scheduled shoppers.
The Secret Garden said while guidance is constantly changing, one thing that's been consistent is the community's support.
"I think that we are all pulling together (and will) do everything that we can for each other," Barrett said.
To schedule a time to shop at The Secret Garden call 217-362-8081 or click here to learn more.
