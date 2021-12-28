DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local man goes above and beyond to provide others with food they might need as part of his work with the Salvation Army.
Kelvin Christmas - talk about a name that fits the spirit - leans on his own experience with homelessness as part of what he does. He serves at a local food pantry and puts a lot of time into making a difference for those in need.
"It's a joy to give food away," he said. "Knowing you're helping people eat (and) kids eat."
He offers a smile to anyone who asks for help, and there's a lot of help to give. Christmas said the pantry gets about 40 to 60 people every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
"I try to be personal with everyone that comes in here," he said.
He remembers how it was difficult for him to ask for help when he was in need. Resources like what the Salvation Army are here when people need them, he said.
While packing food might not be the most glamorous work, Christmas doesn't seem like he will get tired of it anytime soon.
