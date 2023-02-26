DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Getting pampered for a good cause.
The Reflections Academy of Beauty in Decatur hosted a princess party Saturday afternoon.
Participants will be able to get their hair, makeup and nails done for $20.
There was also refreshments and a movie for kids to take in.
Organizers say, the girls enjoyed being pampered.
"Alot of kids when you grow up they like dressing up and getting the heels and feeling all beautiful in your own skin and we wanted to give the little kids an opportunity who parents may not have that type of knowledge with make up and all of that stuff." said student Rose Cobb.
Money raised will go to the Heartland Tech Program.
Students will be taking part in a hair show in Chicago on April 17th.
