SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Navy Club Ship 32 is collecting new clothing items for area veterans in need.
The collection started in early November, items collected will be taken to the Veteran's Assistance Commission of Sangamon County and the VA Hospital in Danville. Philip Brown, collection chair and Senior Executive Officer, said the collection is for homeless veterans and veterans in need in central Illinois.
"Veterans are near and dear to my heart, I'm a Vietnam veteran," said Brown. "I love these guys and women who have served our country proudly."
Brown was in the Navy for 23 years and has served as a law enforcement officer. Now, as a leader on the Ship he wants to make sure all his brothers and sisters are cared for by collecting basic items.
"We're collecting primarily new clothing and it's nothing special - you know underwear, t-shirts, socks, items like that and blue jeans."
Brown said 10 percent of the homeless population is veterans, and the majority of those are Vietnam Veterans.
"There's many of my fellow Vietnam veterans who are still out there on the streets suffering some substance problems, trying to self medicate and constantly living on the edge."
The Navy Club is looking for new clothing items: boxers, briefs, undershirts, socks, sweatshirts, t-shirts (short-sleeved and long-sleeved), jeans and coats.
Drop off locations are at the Navy Club Ship 32, 3100 Stanton Street in Springfield or at the village halls in Spaulding, Williamsville and Riverton.