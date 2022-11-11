CLINTON, ILL. (WAND) - It was a powerful way to say 'thank you'. Jeff Morlock, founder of The Battle Cross Crusaders, put on a special event to honor local veterans.
"Y'all raise your hand to serve and defend this great country. From myself personally, thank you," said Morlock.
More than one-hundred people gathered at this event to help give thanks to local veterans. The event organizer, the Battle Cross Crusaders, is a local group that provides support and recognition to veterans and their families.
Some veterans shared their personal experiences.
"Everyone remembers, the Apollo 11. That's when the first man Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon," said Alfred Hassebrock, Navy Veteran who served from 1965 to 1969.
World War 2 Korea Veteran and Clinton native, Bob Potter, flew all the way from California to experience the event.
"It's humbling, there's a lot of great guys in this crowd. A lot of veterans we honored and family members," said Morlock.
"I appreciate that song, and I appreciate everything you do. And I want to thank you," shared Potter.
The Battle Cross Crusaders will continue to honor our veterans not only on their day but every day. If you're interested in the work that the Battle Cross Crusaders do to help veterans, visit their Facebook page.
