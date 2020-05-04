MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The DeWitt-Piatt bi-county Health Department requests cloth mask donations.
After the mask mandate was put into effect by Governor J.B. Pritzker, the department announced they would be collecting cloth masks for food and retail service establishments.
"Seeing as it may be difficult of the persons in these professions to obtains masks we saw it as an opportunity to provide assistance for those permitted facilities," explained Michael Schroeder, Environmental Health Coordinator.
Schroeder said the DeWitt-Piatt county communities are very generous, so while there isn't a goal in mind he knows the community will help meet the need.
"The outpouring of appreciation for our small businesses and the generosity of people who are willing to donate face masks to people who may be in need is truly a great thing."
Donations can be placed in the marked container outside each office location during office hours. Piatt County 1020 S. Market St., Monticello and DeWitt County 5924 Revere Road, Clinton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about how to make a mask, click here.
