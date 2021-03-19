CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Local health departments are encouraged about the news of the expansion of vaccine eligibility on April 12.
Since December, the state of Illinois has rolled out vaccines for specific people. Currently, the state is in Phase 1B and 1B+, which means healthcare workers, first responders, people 65 and older and specific essential workers can get their shot.
"People are wanting the vaccine, there is less and less concern and hesitation," said Awais Vaid, Deputy Administrator and Epidemiologist for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The demand remains high for the vaccine. Macon County Health Department Administrator Brandi Binkley said it's bittersweet, because she's glad so many people want the shot, but the supply is still lower than the demand.
"There are so many people that want the vaccine and signing up for these appointments."
When the state announced the expansion of eligibility on April 12 local health departments like Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and Macon County Health Department said they would be ready, but explained people could expect delays if the supply stays the way it is now.
"A lot more people will become eligible for the vaccine, but if the allocation they are providing with us doesn't increase then there will be competition and concern from people who can't get the vaccine appointment," said Vaid.
Binkely said she just hopes people are at risk for the virus or are in the current phases are able to get their shot.
"I'm happy about it because the more people that can get the vaccinated the better, however again it's one of those bittersweet things where you know people who have had trouble getting the appointment."
Both agreed people should not get discouraged if they aren't able to get an appointment right away. To find the latest information about vaccine appointments, click here.
