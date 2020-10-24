MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Allergy season is upon us. And as we deal with the ongoing pandemic, it may be hard differentiate the symptoms of seasonal allergies to that of COVID-19.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, there are certain symptoms that are different, others are not.
The Macon County Health Department posted this graphic below to help you distinguish the two.
Symptoms more common of COVID-19:
- Fever and Chills
- Muscle and body aches
- New loss of taste or smell
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Symptoms more common of seasonal allergies:
- Itchy or watery eyes
- sneezing
Symptoms common of both:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Runny nose
- Headache
- Sore Throat
- Congestion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.