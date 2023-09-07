SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — For the first time, Narcan will be available for purchase over the counter at most major pharmacies. The nasal spray reverses opioid overdoses and can give first responders time to treat the overdose before it becomes fatal. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said it's crucial for supplies like this to become more accessible.
"Unfortunately, Sangamon County has seen a record number of accidental overdoses over the last few years," said Allmon. "Last year in Sangamon County, there was a record 74 accidental overdoses. Year to date so far, we have 57 confirmed overdoses and nine cases pending."
The Sangamon County Health Department has been handing out Narcan kits since 2018. However, in recent years, the demand has increased.
"The first year I would say we gave out maybe a couple hundred kits a month," said Joan Stevens Thome, the Director of Health Education. "Now we're giving out at least 1,500 to 2,000 kits a month and we're not even the only ones providing it."
The Narcan kits available through the Public Health Department will still be free, but Stevens Thome says the environment can be intimidating for some. Being able to get Narcan through a pharmacy means it's available at many additional locations, and people can have privacy when purchasing it.
"The accessibility is great and the idea behind it is amazing," said Allmon. "In a situation where people are going to use, Narcan is a tool they can utilize that does help save lives. "
While Allmon's goal is to reduce overdose deaths by reducing the number of people using drugs, he sees Narcan as a tool to get people moving towards recovery.
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart have all said they will sell Narcan kits in stores, while some have already started selling kits online. Locally, free Narcan kits are available at the Sangamon and Macon County Health Departments, and in Harm Reduction sites across Central Illinois.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
