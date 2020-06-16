DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local health experts weighed in on the pros and cons of dieting as central Illinoisans dives into their summer activities.
As central Illinois inches deeper into summer, the thought of summer attire can have an uneasy feeling for some. Hailey Williams, Clinical Dietitian for HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, said it's important to people to feel confident in the clothes they are wearing.
"I want people to feel comfortable and confident going out in their swim wear."
Diet trends pop up as the more people prepare for the beach, lake or pool. Williams warned about the possible dangers people can face when they want to shed the pounds.
"A lot of these diets are not sustainable, especially the ones that are cutting multiple food groups so it leads to a lot of deprivation in the diet - which can't lead to long-term change."
Williams used the Keto diet as an example and explained it isn't a diet for people who want a lifestyle change. Instead she suggested changing what people put on their plate.
"Work on incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet, whole grains trying to get half of your grains, doing lean protein, low-fat dairy and having the treats you like but just in moderation."
A Fitness Supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center suggested starting with what people keep in their cabinets and refrigerators, then look towards a physical fitness goal.
"Choosing food that are going to fuel your body not feeding your emotions," explained Tracy Hewitt.
Hewitt said it's important for people wanting to shed some weight to make sure they aren't cutting out food groups that the body needs for energy.
"There's a lot of information out there, it's just about making sure you choose the things that are right for your body."
Both women agreed, setting a short and obtainable goal is the best way to start towards a healthy lifestyle. Williams said,"don't be do hard on yourself, make small goals that are obtainable, because making small goals frequency and achieving them help you achieve long-term change."
For more information about ways to adjust what you eat and helpful advice, click here.
