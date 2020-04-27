WARRENSBURG-LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg-Latham High School has tentatively re-scheduled prom and graduation, according to principal Jonathan Downing.
Principal Downing said mid-June they have plans to hold in-person prom and graduation, as long as the governor and health officials allow it. The current health pandemic closed schools across the state for the remaining 2019-2020 school year, so high school seniors aren't able to participate in the spring activities many look forward too.
"We all can look back and think about our high school years and think about what we can remember most and a lot of it is more of that social aspect and if I can think of the student body as a whole, that social piece is the biggest thing that has been taken away from them."
Principal Downing said he met with a couple of students and staff through an online video conference to discuss what could to be done to reschedule prom and graduation and because some students may be heading to college or going to basic training, they've tentatively scheduled prom for Friday, June 19th and graduation Sunday, June 21st.
"Those are big things we can all think about as students," he said. "Everybody has a story and something that got them to that point that they are graduating, so that's a big deal for a high school graduation especially in a community like Warrensburg."
If they are unable to hold an in-person graduation ceremony, the school will hold a virtual ceremony on Sunday, June 28th. Administrators say their hearts go out to the seniors and all the other students.
