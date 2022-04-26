MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Dr. Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program will travel to different high schools in Macon County to raise awareness for Violence Prevention Week.
SIMP, Inc. is a grant funded organization that works with Macon County youth to address violence. The organization goes into the schools to talk with students about violence prevention and give them positive interactions with local police officers.
During Violence Prevention Week, students at different high schools led a violence prevention event. At Mt. Zion High School, students wrote positive messages on a board and shared information about violence prevention. Junior Mahryah Spring said she got involved in the program because she wanted a way to be involved in the community.
"This is another thing I can do to get involved in my community, so why not join and have fun," Spring said.
SIMP, Inc. works closely with youth. Professor Evyonne Hawkins said it's important for the youth to be involved because they are the ones who are able to relate to their peers.
"The students have a way of appealing to their peers rather than us adults, they can reach them and be on their level and talk about different things that impact them in their individual schools, rather than as a county," Hawkins said.
In addition to working with high schoolers, SIMP, Inc. also does a violence prevention event with kindergarten through 5th grade. Dr. Sherrod and Professor Hawkins, along with local law enforcement, wrote a book to talk to younger students about violence prevention. The organization also does a more in-depth program with 6th through 8th graders.
