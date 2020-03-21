URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - In efforts to keep to the community safe, Carle Hospital is asking the community to consider making their own masks.
This is because the masks are meant for people on the front lines in hospitals. So in an effort to save the masks for people trying to save us, they ask that people make masks for non-clinicians who wish to wear them.
Hospitals across the U.S have started to see a surgical mask shortage.
"It's not very clear at this time that it will protect them from Covid-19 so we want to make sure we are very clear of two points, it might help spread other germs, and it will not protect you from Covid-19," said Jamie Mullin of Carle.
Carle is also asking people to take this time to donate blood. For more information log onto carle.org.