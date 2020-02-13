SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital believes art is an important part of the healing process.
Major Gift Officer Brandi Grove said through the Healing Arts Program, the hospital can create artwork that makes a family's hospital stay a more positive experience.
"When you come to the hospital, it's obviously stressful," Grove said. "It's scary, and you're going through a wide range of emotions."
For the past few years, Grove said St. John's has completed several art projects around the hospital.
"We did some really awesome dimensional trees downstairs [in the Children's Hospital]. We added sculptures to the pavilion," Grove said. "We also added some really cool metal art to our CVICU."
Right now, artists like Lisa Abdo Khoury are working on painting a mural of the four seasons on the pediatric floor of the Children's Hospital.
"It's very colorful," Khoury said. "Each season has a specific ambiance, a specific atmosphere to keep the kids happy and interact with the walls."
Khoury said she is working to bring some color into people's darkest days.
"Kids love colors, so it's very important for them, especially in a hospital, where they are scared and in pain," Khoury said. "Let them forget where they are and what they feel."
This project has been in the works for a year, but Khoury said it should be completed in about another month.