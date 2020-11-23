SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Hospitals across central Illinois are in desperate need of plasma donations to help treat severe COVID-19 patients.
Chief medical efficer at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Dr. Ted Clark, said anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 needs to know they can help save someone's life.
"Anyone who goes through COVID-19, they are still working to build up their strength. This might not be the first thing on their mind," Clark said. "Their body develops antibodies that fight off that infection, so if you have COVID-19, your body developed those antibodies. By donating plasma, you can help give those antibodies to someone else."
For months, Clark said, hospitals have been using convalescent plasma to help treat the most severe COVID-19 patients.
"Convalescent plasma is an accepted treatment for severe COVID-19 pneumonia," Clark said. "It has been shown to improve outcomes. We've been using it since early on in the pandemic."
Right now, Clark said plasma is now longer available.
"The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has run out of convalescent plasma," Clark said. "We currently have patients in the hospitals throughout the region who are waiting."
Donor consultant with the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Shadaye Wiessmer, said anyone who tested positive for the virus and has been recovered for 28 days can donate their plasma to help treat people in their own community.
"It is very important (for) people who have had COVID-19 and recovered, it is very important they understand they now carry a life-saving antibody within them," Wiessmer said. "Our region spans from St. Louis hospitals, to Decatur hospitals (and) to Urbana hospitals. If you donate in our local facilities, it will go to your hospitals in your local region."
According to Clark, it's important to remember just one donation could help save multiple lives.
"There's someone out there thinking how can I help? I went through the illness, and I know how bad it is," Clark said. "This is the way. This is the way you can help the most by going to donate that convalescent plasma."
Anyone interested in donating can click HERE for more information.
