SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois hospitals are working to help hospitalized voters cast their ballots.
With the primary election just a few short weeks away, marketing director for HSHS Central Illinois Hospitals, Sara Jimenez, said officials want to make sure patients know how they can vote.
"Your right to vote is very important this time of year, during an election year," Jimenez said. "One of the things we discovered, is there the ability for a patient to vote while they are in the hospital."
According to Illinois law, a voter who has been admitted to a hospital two weeks before an election is entitled to vote by a mail-in ballot.
"There's a state form that the patient needs to fill out and the provider has to sign that says this patient is going to either be in the hospital on election day or they are not going to be able to get out of their house," Jimenez said.
The ballot can be presented by a legal family member or someone who is registered to vote in the patient's precinct.
"[The person] has to take that form to the county clerk's office," Jimenez said. "They will verify all the information and give a ballot back to that person to bring to the patient."
Jimenez said there are security measures involved to make sure the right person is voting.
"A lot of work has to be done at the county clerk's office to make sure the patient is eligible," Jimenez said.
WAND News received a statement from Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray.
"We are a much stronger Sangamon County community when every qualified voter turns out to vote," Gray said.
The patient's ballot has to be returned to their local county clerk's office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.