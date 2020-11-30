DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -Health officials are warning the public COVID-19 numbers won't accurately reflect reality for several weeks.
Dr. Ted Clark of Decatur Memorial Hospital said even though less people got tested over the holiday, central Illinois is projected to see an impact from Thanksgiving gatherings in the first few weeks of December.
"We are anticipating, within the next couple of weeks, having another surge likely related to the Thanksgiving holiday," Clark said. "In typically the five to seven day range after a holiday or after an event, we'll start to see an increased number of positive cases. Five to seven days after that, or roughly a week, we'll see an increase in hospitalizations. Unfortunately, in instances, we've also seen in another week or five to seven days after that, an increase in COVID-19 related deaths."
Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer for HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital, said this is a sad but true reality.
"I have no doubt whenever folks continue to gather during the holiday, and we understand that its been an difficult time but with that, we'll undoubtedly see a surge," Jennings said.
According to Clark, anyone who develops symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19 should get tested.
"If you have fever, body aches, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue or weakness, then you would want to seek COVID testing," Clark said. "If you had direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you need a test."
Clark said with community exposure rates increasing, so will health care exposure rates.
"Health care workers are also members of the community. I think we do our very best outside the hospital to limit exposure, as well as inside the hospital to limit our exposure, but certainly illness among health care workers has impacted our work force," Clark said.
Although this potential surge could put even more pressure on an already stressed health care system, Jennings said hospitals will be ready if the surge does come.
"It's a very fluid process every single day of evaluating exactly where we are at with beds and those types of things, but we've been very fortunate to maintain adequate levels of protective equipment," Jennings said. "We're as well positioned as you possible could be for what may be very challenging days ahead."
